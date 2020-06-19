Nunavut court approves class-action against governments over abuse of Inuit children by former teacher

A Nunavut court has approved a class-action lawsuit against the federal government and two territories over sex abuse of Inuit children by a teacher.

Maurice Cloughley has already served a 10-year sentence after pleading guilty to nine charges of abusing school children in several Arctic communities between 1967 and 1981.

The current lawsuit is being brought by three of his former pupils on behalf of them all.

Story continues below advertisement

In his ruling, Justice Paul Bychok finds that it is at least arguable that Ottawa, Nunavut and the Northwest Territories all ignored their duty to the children.

He notes Cloughley came North just after Inuit people were being moved into communities and the government exercised a colonial power over them, partly through armed force.

Bychok says that placed Cloughley in a position of power over the children.

The judge says that given the ongoing vulnerability of Inuit youth in remote communities, certifying the class action could have an educational benefit.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.