Nunavut health official says COVID-19 outbreak at gold mine has been contained

IQALUIT, Nunavut
The Canadian Press
Nunavut’s chief public health officer says an outbreak of COVID-19 at a gold mine has been contained.

Dr. Michael Patterson says there are 10 positive cases and six presumptive cases at the Hope Bay mine, about 125 kilometres southwest of Cambridge Bay.

But he says the cases will not be counted as the territory’s, because the workers' home jurisdictions have chosen to record them.

That means the territory has yet to record a positive case.

Patterson earlier said there was evidence of transmission at the mine, but now says that it’s not the case.

All travel to and from the site was halted Sept. 28, but Patterson says those who have finished their isolation and those who are not considered high-risk contacts can travel home.

He says some contacts remain in isolation are expected to be cleared for travel within the week.

Federal Health Minister Patty Hajdu and Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam are pleading with Canadians to limit their turkey time only to the people you live with this year. Tam says being with friends and family can be comforting but this year it is just not safe. The Canadian Press

