 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Canada

Register
AdChoices

Nunavut hunters block mine road, airstrip; say their voices aren’t being heard

Emma Tranter
Iqaluit, Nunavut
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

The Mary River mine sits about 150 kilometres south of Pond Inlet, Nunavut, as shown in this undated handout image. Nunavut hunters have blocked a road and an airstrip at the site on northern Baffin Island in protest of the mine's proposed expansion.

HO/The Canadian Press

Naymen Inuarak stands on a road that sees trucks carry iron ore from a mine on the north side of Nunavut’s Baffin Island before sending it out to sea.

On Thursday night, after travelling about 150 kilometres by snowmobile over two days, Inuarak and other hunters from Pond Inlet and Arctic Bay blocked that road and an air strip used to fly workers in and out of the Mary River mine site.

The mine, owned by Baffinland Iron Mines Corp., wants to double its output to 12 million tonnes from six million tonnes and build a 110-kilometre railway to take the ore out to the coast. The railway would be the only one in Nunavut and the most northern one in Canada.

Story continues below advertisement

Inuarak, his group and other community members are against the proposed expansion and worry about its effects on wildlife and the environment.

Inuarak said he also believes community voices aren’t being heard by the mining company and their regional Inuit organization.

“We’ve been left out and ignored. We’re taking our own steps now,” Inuarak said in an interview over satellite phone.

Seven hunters have set up tents on the road and are also taking shelter in a hunter’s nearby cabin, he said.

Others will be joining them, he added. They do not have a timeline for how long they plan to block the road and the airstrip.

“This is just the beginning for us.”

Baffinland said in a news release Friday that it has been in communication with the hunters and is aware of the blockades.

Story continues below advertisement

“Baffinland respects the right to peacefully protest and continues to work with the hunting party to maintain the safety of everyone at Mary River,” it said.

Public hearings before the Nunavut Impact Review Board are underway in Pond Inlet and Iqaluit this week on the mine’s proposed expansion. The hearings are to continue in March and, once complete, the review board will send a report to the federal minister of northern affairs recommending whether it should go ahead.

Inuarak said the mine has already affected wildlife normally harvested and relied on for food by Inuit in the area.

Among the communities’ concerns are that caribou will not be able to cross the proposed railway and increased ship traffic will drive away marine mammals.

The mine’s shipping port, in Milne Inlet, opens onto narwhal habitat and lies within Tallurutiup Imanga, a national marine conservation area. The proposed expansion would see 176 ships travel in and out of Milne Inlet each year.

“There’s hardly any marine mammals now in the Pond Inlet area. There used to be so many,” Inuarak said.

Story continues below advertisement

“If they start doing 12 million tonnes a year, our marine mammals will be completely extinguished in our area.”

Baffinland has said their expansion plans will include mitigation measures to protect wildlife, such as caribou crossings on the railway and reduced ship speeds to minimize disturbances to marine life.

The company has also signed a benefit agreement worth $1 billion over the life of the mine with the Qikitani Inuit Association, the regional Inuit organization that represents the affected communities.

The agreement will only take effect if the expansion is approved.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies