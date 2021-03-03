Nunavut judge grants injunction against Inuit hunters who protested at mine site

Open this photo in gallery Pond Inlet, Nunavut, residents protest outside the hamlet's community hall where environmental hearings were being held on the expansion of Baffinland's Mary River iron ore mine, in this Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, handout photo. Shelly Funston Elverum/The Canadian Press

A Nunavut judge has granted a mining company an injunction against hunters who stopped the mine’s operations when they protested at its site last month.

About a dozen Inuit hunters blocked the road and airstrip at the Mary River iron ore mine on northern Baffin Island for a week before leaving on Feb. 10.

Although the hunters ended their protest, mine owner Baffinland Iron Mines Corp. applied for an injunction to prevent them from returning.

The hunters were protesting Baffinland’s proposal to double its output of iron ore and build a 110-kilometre railway from the mine to the ocean.

In her decision, Justice Susan Cooper notes Baffinland’s financial losses from the protest and says there wasn’t evidence to show the hunters wouldn’t return to the mine site.

Cooper says lawyers for the hunters have two days to apply to vary or set aside the injunction.