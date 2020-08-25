 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Canada

Nunavut moving to civilian police review following RCMP shooting report

Iqaluit, Nunavut, Canada
The Canadian Press
The government of Nunavut is affirming its intention to create a civilian police oversight body after a recent review of a shooting death of an Inuit man.

Territorial Justice Minister Jeannie Ehaloak says it’s a priority for her government to stop relying on other police forces to investigate the actions of the RCMP.

She says the government is bringing forward legislation to authorize civilian groups for that work.

She made the comment the day after the Ottawa Police Service released its findings into the death of Attachie Ashoona, who was shot by RCMP in Kinngait, Nunavut, in February.

Ottawa police concluded the RCMP did nothing wrong in the shooting.

But they came to their conclusion without releasing any information on the circumstances of the shooting.

Even Ashoona’s name had been withheld until this week.

Kinngait mayor Timoon Toonoo says the hamlet council is still waiting for more information on Ashoona’s death.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 25, 2020

