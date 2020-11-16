Nunavut orders two-week shutdown of non-essential businesses, schools due to spread of COVID-19

Open this photo in gallery Nunavut Premier Joe Savikataaq takes part in a news conference in Toronto, on Dec. 2, 2019. CARLOS OSORIO/Reuters

Nunavut is ordering a two-week shutdown of non-essential businesses and schools due to the spread of COVID-19.

The government says the mandatory restrictions are to begin Wednesday.

It says child-care centres are also to close to all children except for those of essential workers.

All health centres are also to close except for emergency services.

Premier Joe Savikataaq says everyone needs to do their part so the territory can be in a better position in December.

Nunavut recorded its first COVID-19 infection at the beginning of this month and now has 18 cases.

