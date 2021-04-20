Nunavut RCMP release new, but limited details into 2020 shooting death of Clyde River man

Open this photo in gallery Abraham Natanine with his youngest daughter in an undated family photo. Courtesy of Michelle Illauq

The Nunavut RCMP has released new, but limited details into the death of a 31-year-old man who was shot and killed by an officer in Clyde River last spring.

Mounties say two officers responded to a domestic disturbance at the home of Abraham Natanine the night of May 5.

They say the situation escalated and Natanine retrieved a weapon, but RCMP aren’t saying what the weapon was.

Police say the interaction evolved further, and resulted in an officer discharging his firearm and striking Natanine, who was rushed to the health centre and pronounced dead.

The Ottawa Police Service earlier this month issued a statement on its independent investigation into the shooting, which found the officers involved not criminally responsible for Natanine’s death.

Nunavut RCMP say they won’t be commenting further, because they anticipate there may be other reviews.

