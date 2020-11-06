Nunavut’s top doctor confirms territory’s first case of COVID-19

Nunavut’s chief public health officer has confirmed the territory’s first case of COVID-19.

Michael Patterson says in a news release that the confirmed case is in the Hudson Bay community of Sanikiluaq, where about 850 people live.

Patterson says his department has started contact tracing and a rapid response team has been sent to the community.

Story continues below advertisement

Patterson says to contain a potential spread, all Sanikiluaq residents should remain at home and limit contact with others, including family members not living in the same household.

The release says the individual is in isolation along with family and all are doing well.

All travel to and from Sanikiluaq is restricted, with the exception of cargo shipments and emergency travel.

Grocery stores will operate at reduced hours and shoppers are required to wear masks.

Countries around the world are working on a coronavirus vaccine, including right here in Canada. Globe and Mail science reporter Ivan Semeniuk discussed the timeline and challenges in developing COVID-19 vaccines during a facebook live. The Globe and Mail

Sign up for the Coronavirus Update newsletter to read the day’s essential coronavirus news, features and explainers written by Globe reporters and editors.