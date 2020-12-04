 Skip to main content

Nunavut’s top doctor says Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine is best for territory because of storage, shipping

IQALUIT, Nunavut
The Canadian Press
Nunavut is looking to get the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine once it is available in Canada.

The territory’s chief public health officer, Dr. Michael Patterson, says Moderna’s vaccine is preferred because the Pfizer one requires cold storage and shipping that would be too difficult in Nunavut.

Patterson says Iqaluit is the only community where it would be possible to store the Pfizer vaccine.

The territory’s rapid outbreak of COVID-19 continues to shrink.

Rankin Inlet, which once had 19 cases, is now fully recovered.

There are 44 active cases in Arviat, where Patterson says there is still evidence of community transmission.

Nunavut has a total of 51 active cases and 155 recovered cases.

Patterson says fewer than five Nunavut residents with COVID-19 have been airlifted to a hospital in Winnipeg, where they are in stable condition.

Canadian authorities are assessing COVID-19 vaccine candidates while trials are underway, speeding up any eventual approval for wide use. But science reporter Ivan Semeniuk says it’s likely high-risk people will be prioritized for receiving any vaccine first, with some possibly getting it as early as the first part of 2021. The Globe and Mail

