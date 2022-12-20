A nursing shortage has come to a head in Labrador, where obstetrics patients in Happy Valley-Goose Bay are being diverted more than 500 kilometres west to Labrador City.

Yvette Coffey, president of Newfoundland and Labrador’s Registered Nurses Union, says that depending on their doctor’s assessment, patients will be transported by air or across a remote highway with no cell service.

She says Labrador has been hit particularly hard by a provincewide nursing shortage and the diversion is the result of usual stopgap measures, such as private agencies and temporary nurses, not being available during the holidays.

Kim Dyer of the Labrador West Status of Women Council said in an interview that nurses and doctors are also strained at the health centre in Labrador City.

Dyer says the diversion of obstetric services is the latest complication in a place where people are regularly forced to travel long distances for health care.

Labrador Grenfell-Health says the diversion is expected to last until Jan. 13.