Nurses' union calls for provincial inquiry into conditions in New Brunswick’s long-term care homes

The New Brunswick Nurses Union is calling for a provincial inquiry into what it says are unacceptable conditions in the province’s long-term care homes.

Union president Paula Doucet says the sector is in dire need of reform, and the most vulnerable seniors in New Brunswick are at risk.

A survey of registered nurses working in nursing homes found that more than 70 per cent said resident care in their homes had declined in the last three to five years.

Nearly 90 per cent said residents are not being regularly provided with exercise, and more than half said residents are not being regularly bathed.

Doucet says in a statement today that an inquiry should explore such concerns as declining staffing levels and increasing violence in nursing homes.

She says the government can’t be relied on to address the crisis on its own and needs additional data to bring about the necessary change.

