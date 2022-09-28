The Northwest Territories government says it plans to begin testing blood samples for the presence of antibodies that develop in response to COVID-19.

The territory says testing of discarded anonymous blood samples taken from April 1 onward will help it better understand how COVID-19 has affected residents.

The study will be able to differentiate between antibodies that developed due to vaccination or infection.

The territory stopped tracking COVID-19 infections among residents when it lifted all public health measures in April.

While it continues to document severe outcomes from COVID-19, that information is not readily available to the public.

The territorial government says there have been 35 hospitalizations, four intensive care unit admissions and four deaths related to COVID-19 between April and August.