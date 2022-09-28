Skip to main content
Yellowknife
The Canadian Press

The Northwest Territories government says it plans to begin testing blood samples for the presence of antibodies that develop in response to COVID-19.

The territory says testing of discarded anonymous blood samples taken from April 1 onward will help it better understand how COVID-19 has affected residents.

The study will be able to differentiate between antibodies that developed due to vaccination or infection.

The territory stopped tracking COVID-19 infections among residents when it lifted all public health measures in April.

While it continues to document severe outcomes from COVID-19, that information is not readily available to the public.

The territorial government says there have been 35 hospitalizations, four intensive care unit admissions and four deaths related to COVID-19 between April and August.

