The Northwest Territories says it will not order a lockdown in communities with COVID-19 outbreaks as it did during previous waves of the virus.

There was a record 1,072 active cases of COVID-19 in the territory as of Tuesday, up from 326 on Jan. 4, and one person is in hospital.

The territory did tighten gathering restrictions on Jan. 4 to slow the spread, with no more than five guests allowed in a household and indoor activities such as sports and fitness classes suspended.

Chief public health officer Dr. Kami Kandola says N.W.T. has a limited supply of rapid antigen tests that it has started distributing across the territory and she expects more to arrive soon.

Kandola also urged N.W.T. residents to get their booster shots and stay home if they test positive for COVID-19.

Most of the cases in the territory are in Yellowknife and surrounding area.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.