 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Canada

Register
AdChoices

Ocean conservation group targets Canadian fishery management in audit

Danielle Edwards
HALIFAX
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Boats are tied to a wharf in Clark’s Harbour, N.S., on Nov. 26, 2018.

The Canadian Press

Only about 25 per cent of Canada’s fish populations are considered healthy and the federal government is missing data on more than one-third of the country’s fisheries, according to an ocean conservation group.

Oceana Canada released its fourth annual fishery audit Tuesday, which said Canada has failed to uphold a commitment to maintain healthy fish stocks. “Unfortunately, the news is not good,” Robert Rangeley, science director at Oceana Canada, said in an interview Monday.

Since 2017, the number of healthy fish stocks in Canada dropped by nearly 8 per cent, the audit said, adding, “a mere 26.5 per cent are now considered healthy.” It said little progress had been made to grow fish populations that were already critically depleted – including shrimp, snow crab, and several forage fish, which drive much of the country’s fishing revenues.

Story continues below advertisement

The audit also noted that data from the Fisheries Department is missing for more than one-third of the almost 200 marine stocks, leaving industry and government, it said, to make decisions about some seafood species without adequate information.

Oceana Canada, the Canadian branch of the international conservation group Oceana, is calling on the federal government to uphold the law by listing all the stocks that are in danger and by presenting a plan to rebuild them. The group is also urging the Fisheries Department to ensure access to timely and accurate information on the country’s fisheries.

Fisheries Department spokeswoman Jane Deeks said in an e-mail Tuesday that since a 2018 update to the Fisheries Act, the government has put together plans to rebuild six of 19 depleted marine stocks. Another two fish stocks, she said, have improved and are no longer considered critical.

“For the remaining priority stocks, (the department) has specific fishery management measures in place, based on the best available science,” Deeks said.

Rangeley said rebuilding fish stocks and managing the fisheries more diligently will help the country’s economy recover from the pandemic.

“There’s a pathway to success here, there’s things that need to be done,” said Rangeley. “The federal government knows this.”

This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Facebook and Canadian Press News Fellowship.

Story continues below advertisement

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

Hide info
  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies