Officers clear out ‘disheartening’ Brampton house party with 200 attendees

Police west of Toronto say bylaw officers broke up a house party attended by as many as 200 people on Saturday night.

Peel Regional Police say the partygoers in Brampton, Ont., were violating provincial emergency orders enacted because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Peel Region remains in Stage 2 of the province’s reopening plan, limiting gatherings to a maximum of 10 people with physical distancing in effect.

Police say nearby residents called in to report the party just before 10 p.m., and bylaw officers arrived on scene about an hour later.

They say it took another hour to clear out the party.

Police say they didn’t lay criminal charges, and representatives for the City of Brampton did not immediately respond to a request for comment about whether bylaw officers issued tickets.

Constable Kyle Villers called the incident “disheartening.”

“It shows the complete disregard for the health and well being of everybody in Brampton,” he said. “To have a party with this many people giving the state of the world with COVID-19 is a ripe opportunity for another outbreak.”

Constable Villers said it only takes one person to show symptoms to have hundreds of cases come out, which affects the greater community.

