Officers who shot, killed 70-year-old man in hospital last year will not be charged

Ontario’s police watchdog says it will not charge two officers who shot and killed a 70-year-old man in a hospital triage room in Cobourg, Ont., last year.

The incident happened in October 2017, when hospital staff called police after a woman was shot in the triage room.

The Special Investigations Unit says a man and his wife were taken to hospital in part because the woman was worried about her husband’s “obsession with taking his own life.”

The agency says that when the man was left alone in the room with his wife, the woman was shot in the head. The man told hospital staff she had shot herself, but hospital workers couldn’t find the gun.

The SIU says that when officers arrived, the man pointed the gun at them and wouldn’t put it down when they told him to. The two officers fired at the man a combined total of 30 times.

SIU Director Tony Loparco says it was reasonable for the officers to believe their lives, or the lives of others in the hospital, were in danger and they were justified in shooting the elderly man.