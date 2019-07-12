 Skip to main content

Officials confirm tornado struck Quebec campground, causing severe damage

ST-ROCH-DE-L’ACHIGAN, Que.
The Canadian Press
People are shown next to an overturned trailer home following a storm at a campground in Saint-Roch-de-l'Achigan, Que. near Montreal, on July 12, 2019.

Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

Environment Canada is confirming a tornado struck a campground north of Montreal Thursday evening, causing considerable damage.

Meteorologists were on site in St-Roch-de-l’Achigan, Que., about 50 kilometres north of Montreal, to make the determination today.

Alexandre Parent says the damage has all the hallmarks of a weak tornado, but it will take officials a few more hours to determine the wind speed and intensity of the twister.

The Camping Horizon campground sustained heavy damage. Owner Alex Caron says trailers were toppled, old trees were snapped and power lines were toppled, cutting electricity to the grounds.

One person was injured after strong winds caused the trailer he was in to roll over.

Severe thunderstorms caused numerous power outages across Quebec Thursday. There were still 14,000 customers without power as of earlier today.

