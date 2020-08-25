 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Canada

Officials declare COVID-19 outbreaks at two B.C. health facilities

Victoria, B.C.
The Canadian Press
British Columbia has two outbreaks of COVID-19 at health-care facilities as officials reported 58 new cases across the province on Tuesday.

They say the two outbreaks are in the Fraser Health region, one at Bear Creek Villa and the other at Langley Memorial Hospital.

Health officials declared an outbreak at the hospital in Langley when a patient tested positive after being discharged Monday and noticed symptoms on returning home.

Dr. Elizabeth Brodkin, Fraser Health’s interim Chief Medical Health Officer, says they are working to identify how many people may have been exposed.

She says the hospital has put in place infection prevention and control measures including cleaning and strict personal protective equipment requirements.

The province has seen a total of 5,242 infections with 925 active cases of COVID-19, while 4,114 people who tested positive have recovered.

There have been 203 deaths related to the novel coronavirus in B.C.

On its website, Fraser Health says someone at Bear Creek Villa was diagnosed with COVID-19. It says residents and staff are being screened twice-daily for any signs of the illness.

Vancouver Coastal Health, meanwhile, is asking people who were at the Prive Kitchen and Bar to monitor themselves for potential symptoms of COVID-19. It says people could have been exposed to a possible infection during operating hours on Aug. 3, 6, 7, 8, 15, 16, and 17.

