Officials in New Brunswick warn storm could cause flooding in low-lying areas of province

Emergency Measures officials in New Brunswick are urging residents to be prepared for a large storm system that has the potential to cause flooding in low-lying areas.

The storm, which is expected to hit the province later today, is forecast to bring strong wind gusts and heavy rain.

Environment and Climate Change Canada is forecasting 50 to 100 millimetres of rain between today and Wednesday for much of New Brunswick, with higher amounts possible in the southwest of the province.

Emergency Measures Organization director Greg MacCallum says people should make sure their gutters and catch basins are clear.

He says they should also ensure that water won’t pool around their homes.

MacCallum says people need to be able to sustain themselves for at least 72 hours in the event of an emergency.

