Officials investigating after 31 die in Montreal nursing home amid pandemic

Thirty-one people have died at a Quebec nursing home where Premier François Legault says the owners concealed information about residents and workers abandoned their posts.

Five of the patients were confirmed COVID-19 cases while the cause of 26 other deaths are unconfirmed at the Herron nursing home in Montreal’s West Island, the premier said Saturday. Police are investigating along with public health officials, Mr. Legault said.

On March 29, health authorities went into the 150-bed residence after reports of dire staffing shortages. Whistleblowers such as Loredana Mule, a volunteer and registered nurse who was called to help, say they found unfed patients laying in soiled sheets and diapers. They also found two dead.

“It certainly seems like gross negligence. When our people got there, the majority of the staff were gone,” Mr. Legault said.

Mr. Legault said that in the ensuing days the home’s owner failed to hand over resident medical files to health authorities who are now in charge of caring for them. It was only Friday evening at 8 p.m., after the province obtained a court order, that authorities discovered the number of deaths.

Health Minister Danielle McCann said teams of inspectors are visiting about 40 other private nursing homes in the province.

The province has also had numerous deaths and staff shortages at public nursing homes. About half of the province’s 289 COVID-19 deaths have taken place in nursing homes.

Ms. Mule, a registered nurse who works for a pharmaceutical company whose job was shut-down during the crisis, volunteered with public health authorities at the end of March to help with the outbreak.

She received an urgent call on March 29 asking her to help at the Herron home. “They were begging me, saying it was dire straits,” Ms. Mule said. She arrived at around 5:30 p.m. with three other professionals to discover lunch trays were still in the rooms and dinner trays stacked in the hall.

“We thought we’d find the odd one needing a diaper change. Patients were all sitting in urine and feces. Some dressings were a week old. Every single room. I never saw anything like it in my career,” she said.

The next day, Ms. Mule pulled her mother out of a nearby public nursing home.

