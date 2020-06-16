Officials scramble as drug for pregnant women with thyroid disorders discontinued in Canada

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

Canada

Register
AdChoices

Officials scramble as drug for pregnant women with thyroid disorders discontinued in Canada

Carly WeeksHealth Reporter
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

The only drug safe for pregnant women with serious thyroid disorders to take in the first trimester is no longer available in Canada, leaving doctors, medical organizations and the federal government scrambling to secure an alternative supply.

The discontinuation of the drug, propylthiouracil, known commonly as PTU, poses a major risk to pregnant patients with hyperthyroidism – or an overactive thyroid – caused by Graves’ disease, said Lois Donovan, endocrinologist and clinical professor at the University of Calgary’s Cumming School of Medicine. Graves’ disease is an autoimmune disorder that causes the thyroid to become overactive, and without treatment it can lead to heart, bone and other serious health problems.

“The downstream effects of not having this medication available are serious,” Dr. Donovan said.

Story continues below advertisement

The only alternative drug available, methimazole, causes birth defects in up to 10 per cent of pregnant women who take it during the first trimester, she said. The other treatment options, radioactive iodine and surgery, aren’t feasible either. Radioactive iodine is not safe to take during pregnancy and most operations have been postponed and delayed as a result of COVID-19, Dr. Donovan said.

Going without treatment increases the risk of miscarriage, premature birth, fetal heart problems and, in extreme cases, death of the mother and baby, Dr. Donovan said.

Until there is a solution in place, Dr. Donovan said she’s advising some patients with Graves’ disease to avoid pregnancy because of the potential risks.

“It certainly is upsetting,” she said. “We’ve talked about the alternative options, but most of those involve waiting … until we get a reliable source of this medication.”

Health Canada added PTU to its Tier 3 drug shortage list late last month. The list is reserved for shortages that “have the greatest potential impact on Canada’s drug supply and health care system.”

In an e-mail, a Health Canada spokesperson said the department is aware that some patients are having problems accessing the drugs and that it’s working to help secure another supply, such as from a foreign country.

Stan Van Uum, president-elect of the Canadian Society of Endocrinology and Metabolism, said he had a call with Health Canada officials Monday to discuss options to address the discontinuation. Dr. Van Uum said the federal government has identified a supply source outside of Canada, but it’s unclear how long it could take to get the drug here. The CSEM first wrote to the federal government about the drug discontinuation in late April.

Story continues below advertisement

Dr. Van Uum said the sudden discontinuation of PTU also exposes the long-standing issues with drug shortages and discontinuations in Canada – problems that need to be addressed urgently, Dr. Donovan said.

“I think it shows the vulnerability of a system where they’re dependent on one single supplier for a drug,” he said. “I think the approach at the moment, it’s not pro-active. It’s waiting until there is a signal that there is a shortage.”

It’s unclear why PTU has been taken off the market, but sudden shortages and discontinuation of various prescription drugs have become increasingly common in Canada. Manufacturers say problems such as sourcing raw ingredients and supply chain issues are often to blame.

In mid-December, Paladin Labs posted a discontinuation report for PTU on the website drugshortages.ca. The company did not respond to an interview request on Monday.

But many clinicians didn’t start hearing about the sale stoppage for several more weeks. Dr. Donovan said she started to hear about the discontinuation from patients in March. Last week, one of Dr. Donovan’s patients who is in the early weeks of pregnancy was able to find a pharmacy that still had some PTU in stock. But this isn’t a viable solution for most patients, she said.

“If I can’t get a hold of it … to be honest, I’m not going to accept that answer because we need it.”

Story continues below advertisement

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies