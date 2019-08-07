 Skip to main content

Canada Oka calls for moratorium on proposed land transfer and seeks RCMP presence in Kanesatake

Oka calls for moratorium on proposed land transfer and seeks RCMP presence in Kanesatake

OKA, Que.
The Canadian Press
The Quebec town of Oka is calling on the federal government to impose a moratorium on the proposed transfer of lands to the neighbouring community of Kanesatake.

It is also asking for an RCMP detachment to police the Mohawk community.

The proposals were contained in resolutions adopted Tuesday evening addressed to the federal and provincial governments as well as to the Mohawk Council of Kanesatake.

Mayor Pascal Quevillon held the first public council meeting since tensions mounted after a local developer proposed returning privately held lands to the adjacent Mohawk community, about 50 kilometres west of Montreal.

Quevillon told the meeting that Oka wants to live in harmony with the neighbouring Mohawk community, saying strong ties between the two have developed over 300 years of history.

But the council is calling on Ottawa to hold consultations that would take into account the concerns of Oka residents over the proposed transfer of land. The mayor also said an RCMP presence is needed to restore law and order in Kanesatake.

