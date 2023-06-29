The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation says the winning ticket for a $70-million prize was not validated at any of its terminals before the deadline to claim the jackpot.

But the organization says it is still reviewing claims made before a Wednesday night deadline from people who say they lost the winning ticket.

The OLG says it received more than 1,100 calls since May from people claiming to have lost the ticket, which was sold a year ago.

The corporation says its lottery investigators will need time to review all the potential claims for the $70-million jackpot.

It says the winning ticket was sold at a lottery retailer in the east Toronto area of Scarborough in June 2022, and it would be the largest unclaimed individual jackpot in Canada’s history if a winner isn’t found.

The OLG says it will provide an update after its review process is complete.