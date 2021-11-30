Passengers check in at the Lufthansa counter at Johannesburg's OR Tambo's airport, on Nov. 29, 2021. The World Health Organization urged countries around the world not to impose flight bans on southern African nations due to concern over the new omicron variant.Jerome Delay/The Associated Press

Omicron, the new COVID-19 variant that was first detected in South Africa and Botswana last week, has triggered global alarm as governments around the world scrambled to impose new travel restriction and markets took a downturn. Scientists, who are still studying the potential effects of this new variant of coronavirus, and economic experts fear it could resist vaccinations and upend a nascent economic reopening after a nearly two-year global pandemic

On Monday, the World Health Organization (WHO) warned that global risks posed by the Omicron variant are “very high” based on early evidence, despite significant questions about the variant itself. The agency warned the mutated coronavirus could lead to future surges of COVID-19 with “severe consequences.”

Where are the new Omicron cases in Canada? What are the symptoms? What’s being done to slow the spread? Here’s what we know so far about the new COVID-19 variant.

What is the new variant, and why is it called Omicron?

The new COVID-19 variant, previously known by its lineage designation B.1.1.529, and was declared a “variant of concern” by the WHO on Nov. 26. Its first known appearance was in a specimen collected on Nov. 9.

The UN health agency chose to name the variant “Omicron” – continuing its use of the Greek alphabet for naming notable variants of the virus. After labelling a variant “Mu” on Aug. 30, the WHO skipped the letters “Nu” (because it sounds too much like “new”) and “Xi” (as it is a common last name).

Omicron has been described as the most complex and significant variant so far. It has about 50 mutations, including more than 30 in the spike protein, which coronaviruses use to enter human cells. This is about twice the number of such mutations in the Delta variant. Scientists warn that it could be more transmissible than other variants, and there is a risk that vaccines will be less effective against it – though evidence is limited at this time.

Where did the new COVID-19 variant originate?

People wait to receive a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine at a centre, in Soweto, on Nov. 29, 2021. The World Health Organization has urged countries not to impose flight bans on southern African nations due to concerns over the new Omicron variant.Denis Farrell/The Associated Press

Omicron was first reported to the WHO by scientists in South Africa and has now been identified in 10 countries outside Africa. Some of the earliest cases of the new variant were detected in Hong Kong and Israel among travellers from countries in southern Africa.

New findings from The Netherlands’ RIVM health institute, however, found Omicron in samples dating from Nov. 19 and 23. The World Health Organization said South Africa first reported the variant to the U.N. health agency on Nov. 24.

It is unclear where or when the variant first emerged, and the Dutch announcement further muddies the timeline. Previously, the Netherlands had said it found the variant among passengers who came from South Africa on Friday – but the new cases predate that.

South Africa has the largest number of confirmed cases of the variant, about 100 so far, and neighbouring Botswana has detected four cases, including one of the first known. The new variant is believed to be the likely cause of a recent dramatic increase in cases in South Africa’s Gauteng province, a populous region that includes Johannesburg and Pretoria.

There are concerns that the variant is likely to have emerged in an African country with a low vaccination rate, after nearly a year of global vaccine shortages and lengthy delays in sharing vaccines with low-income countries. Only 7 per cent of Africans have been fully vaccinated so far. Even in middle-income South Africa, only 24 per cent of people have been fully vaccinated.

Where else has the Omicron variant been found?

Omicron cases have been confirmed in at least 16 countries, including Canada, since the virus was detected by scientists in South Africa last week. Canada, the Netherlands, Israel, Australia, Germany, Belgium, the United Kingdom and Hong Kong are among those that have reported cases.

Spain confirmed its first case Monday, in a traveller who arrived from South Africa. Britain has reported 11 cases, including six in Scotland that have not been linked to travel from South Africa – an indication the virus has spread into the community, officials said.

Where are the new Omicron variant cases in Canada?

Passengers wait to be tested at Toronto's Pearson airport on Feb. 15, 2021. On Monday, Kieran Moore, Ontario’s chief medical officer of health, called on the federal government to require all incoming travellers to be tested for the Omicron variant of COVID-19.CARLOS OSORIO/Reuters

So far, there are at least five confirmed cases of the variant in Canada – four in Ontario and one in Quebec – and officials are investigating two more.

Canada confirmed its first two positive cases of the Omicron variant on Sunday. The cases are in Ottawa and linked to recent travel from Nigeria – detected after random testing at the Montreal airport when they first arrived in Canada.

Dr. Kieran Moore, Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health, said Monday that two more cases have been confirmed in Ottawa. Two individuals in the Hamilton region are still awaiting results of whole genome sequencing to determine if they also have the Omicron variant. Dr. Moore said it would not be surprising to see more cases, adding the province is performing genome sequencing on all positive COVID-19 tests in order to help detect the variant.

The province and federal government are working to contact a total of 375 people who arrived in Ontario in the past two weeks from seven African countries that have reported Omicron activity.

Also Monday, a single case of the Omicron variant has been confirmed in Quebec, health minister Christian Dubé said at a news conference. The government has contacted 115 travellers who have recently been to southern African countries to perform another PCR test and isolate themselves.

What’s being done to slow the spread?

A flurry of countries around the world have banned flights from southern Africa following the discovery of the variant, including Canada, the United States, Australia, Thailand, Brazil and several European countries. The main countries targeted by the shutdown include South Africa, Botswana, Eswatini (Swaziland), Lesotho, Namibia, Zambia, Mozambique, Malawi and Zimbabwe. Meanwhile, Japan and Israel have banned all foreign visitors.

A growing number of scientists and health analysts, however, are cautioning that the travel bans are unlikely to be effective against stopping the spread of the variant. They say that fairer distribution of vaccines would have been a better preventative measure.

“Until there is a more co-ordinated global vaccine strategy and consistent global pandemic response, we will continue to see variants,” said Donna Patterson, a professor at Delaware State University who studies African health and pharmaceutical issues.

“There needs to be greater vaccine equity,” she told The Globe and Mail. “By the time travel bans are instituted, as we see with Omicron, the variant has already migrated.”

Low-income countries, most of them in the Sub-Saharan Africa region, have low vaccine coverage Share of population administered at least one dose, by income group Population Location Sub-Saharan Africa 1,000 million 100 Elsewhere U.S. UAE High- income countries Upper- middle Lower- middle China India Ethiopia Low- income Rwanda 0 25 50 75 100% Per cent of population vaccinated SOURCE: REUTERS Low-income countries, most of them in the Sub-Saharan Africa region, have low vaccine coverage Share of population administered at least one dose, by income group Population Location Sub-Saharan Africa 1,000 million 100 Elsewhere U.S. UAE High- income countries Upper- middle Lower- middle China India Ethiopia Low- income Rwanda 0 25 50 75 100% Per cent of population vaccinated SOURCE: REUTERS Low-income countries, most of them in the Sub-Saharan Africa region, have low vaccine coverage Share of population administered at least one dose, by income group Population Location Sub-Saharan Africa 1,000 million 100 Elsewhere U.S. UAE High-income countries Upper-middle China Lower-middle India Ethiopia Rwanda Low-income 0 25 50 75 100% Per cent of population vaccinated SOURCE: REUTERS

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, in a televised speech to the country Sunday night, sharply criticized the travel bans that have been imposed on his country and its neighbours, denouncing them as unscientific and ineffective.

He specifically named Canada and other countries that had imposed the bans. “These restrictions are unjustified and unfairly discriminate,” Mr. Ramaphosa said. “The only thing the prohibition on travel will do is to further damage the economies of the affected countries and undermine their ability to respond to, and recover from, the pandemic.”

“The emergence of the Omicron variant should be a wake-up call to the world that vaccine inequality cannot be allowed to continue,” he said. “Until everyone is vaccinated, we should expect that more variants will emerge.”

What restrictions have been implemented in Canada because of the new variant?

The federal government has announced Canadians and permanent residents who return to Canada and travelled in southern Africa will be tested upon arrival and must stay in a quarantine hotel until they get a negative test result.Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

The federal government announced last week that foreign nationals from seven southern Africa countries won’t be permitted entry into Canada. Canadian citizens, permanent residents and people with status under the Indian Act will have to undergo testing, screening and quarantine.

Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos announced Canadians and permanent residents who have the right to return to Canada and travelled in southern Africa will be tested upon arrival and must stay in a quarantine hotel until they get a negative test result. People with right of entry to Canada will also have to get tested for COVID-19 in the last country they transit through on their way to Canada.

The seven countries affected by the travel ban are South Africa, Mozambique, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Lesotho, Eswatini and Namibia.

Ottawa has also issued an advisory discouraging non-essential travel to South Africa and nearby countries. The federal government has said it will impose additional border restrictions if needed.

Opposition parties and some provincial leaders are pressing Ottawa to enact strict border measures to keep Omicron outside of the country. Dr. Moore said Monday the federal government needs to implement mandatory testing for all incoming travellers – not just those from southern Africa – to help Canada respond to this new threat.

What are the Omicron variant symptoms?

A South African doctor who was one of the first to suspect a different coronavirus strain among patients said that symptoms of the Omicron variant were so far mild and could be treated at home.

Dr. Angelique Coetzee, a private practitioner and chair of South African Medical Association, told Reuters that on Nov. 18 she noticed seven patients at her clinic who had symptoms different from the dominant Delta variant, albeit “very mild.”

Dr. Coetzee said a patient on Nov. 18 reported at her clinic being “extremely fatigued” for two days with body aches and headache. On the same day, more patients came in with similar symptoms, which was when she realized there was “something else going on.”

It is still not clear how the symptoms of the Omicron variant differ from other COVID-19 variants. According to the Government of Canada website, the most common symptoms of coronavirus are fever, cough, tiredness, loss of taste or smell.

How effective are COVID-19 vaccines against Omicron?

A nurse prepares a dose of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine as the new Omicron variant spreads, in Dutywa, in the Eastern Cape province, South Africa on Nov. 29, 2021.SIPHIWE SIBEKO/Reuters

That isn’t yet clear, but vaccine manufacturers are looking into it. BioNTech, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson are working on vaccines that specifically target Omicron in case their existing shots are not effective against the new coronavirus variant, the companies said on Monday. Though Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel warned that the vaccines are unlikely to be as effective against the Omicron variant as they have been against the Delta version.

Canadian infectious disease experts, on the other hand, say vaccines will continue to provide some protection against the Omicron variant – that this new threat does not put the country back to square one of the pandemic.

Lisa Barrett, an infectious disease physician and assistant professor at Dalhousie University in Halifax, said she’s watching the situation with caution, but not panic. Even if the variant is more transmissible, we have ways to control the spread, she said, and while it may affect the efficacy of current vaccines, it won’t render them useless.

“I don’t think it means we’ve got to shut the world back down and I don’t think it means that none of our vaccines will work at all,” Dr. Barrett said. “That’s just not how vaccines work.”

What are the other variants of COVID-19 in Canada?

The other COVID-19 variants that have been found in Canada so far are Mu, Lambda, Delta, Alpha, Gamma and Beta. Here’s a look at the other variants and their designations.

Before Omicron, the most recent variant to step into the spotlight was “Mu.” On August 30, the WHO added Mu to its list of “variants of interest” – meaning variants with mutations that have previously been associated with greater disease transmissibility or severity, reduced immunity from the virus, or reduced success of therapies or diagnostics.

So far neither Mu nor Lambda – another variant of interest that was designated in June – appear to have an edge on Delta. However, both have been found circulating at low levels in Canada. Their presence is a reminder that despite Canada’s relatively high vaccination rate, variants will continue to emerge as long as a large share of the world’s population remains unvaccinated.

More reading:

With reports from Globe Staff, The Canadian Press, Reuters and The Associated Press.

The Omicron variant: More on The Decibel Globe and Mail science correspondent Ivan Semeniuk explains what we know so far about Omicron and how effective current COVID-19 vaccines are against it. Subscribe for more episodes.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.