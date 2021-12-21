Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry looks on during a press conference at the B.C. legislature in Victoria on Nov. 1.CHAD HIPOLITO/The Canadian Press

British Columbia is tightening public health restrictions as it also introduces enhanced rapid testing and booster shot programs to fight the highly contagious COVID-19 Omicron variant.

Starting at 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, bars, nightclubs, gyms, fitness centres and dance studios will have to close, and all seated events will be reduced to 50 per cent capacity.

Indoor gatherings including weddings are being cancelled.

The health orders allow restaurants and cafes to stay open, but seating will be limited to a maximum of six people at a table, and physical distancing must be followed.

The new measures will remain in effect until Jan. 18.

The government also announced an expansion of its vaccine booster program starting in January when large venues, such at the Vancouver Convention Centre, will become mass immunization sites.

Rapid COVID-19 testing will also be expanded next month with the expected arrival of 11 million tests from the federal government. The tests that are currently available will be distributed at long-term care facilities, among health-care workers and to rural, remote, Indigenous and vulnerable communities.

Last week, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry introduced restrictions that placed limits on the size of indoor personal gatherings, capped audience numbers in large venues, prohibited New Year’s Eve parties and kept indoor family gatherings to one household plus 10 vaccinated guests.

