On-duty RCMP officer dies in Saskatchewan

RCMP in Saskatchewan say an officer died tragically while on duty early this morning.

Police say in a news release that the death is related to an investigation in the communities of Wolseley and Francis, east of Regina.

An earlier statement from RCMP says two people were arrested following a serious crash and there was a large police presence in the area.

Story continues below advertisement

Mounties say they will provide further details at a news conference in Regina later this afternoon.

More to come.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.