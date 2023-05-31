Sixteen schoolchildren and one adult are in hospital after a fall at a popular tourist attraction in Winnipeg.

Winnipeg paramedics say three children are in unstable condition after falling 4 1/2 to six metres inside Fort Gibraltar.

Another 13 children and one adult are in hospital in stable condition.

Paramedics say the information they received in a 911 call shortly before 10 a.m. is that the children are 10 to 11 years old.

Fort Gibraltar is a venue in the St. Boniface neighbourhood that hosts functions as well as historical re-enactments.

Hospital and paramedic representatives are expected to provide more information this afternoon.