A woman and three children are dead after a fire ripped through a home in a small community on Nova Scotia’s South Shore.

RCMP said the fire broke out around 4:12 a.m. Saturday at a home on Upper Branch Road in the community of Auburndale, N.S.

The Mounties issued a news release Sunday saying the remains of four people, an adult and three children, were found inside the home, while a 36-year-old man and a four-year-old child managed to escape and were taken to hospital.

There’s no word on their condition as the investigation involving the fire marshall and medical examiner is ongoing.

“As the responding units started arriving on scene they had a fully engulfed structure fire, a one storey single-family bungalow,” Chief Cory Emino of the Midville and District Fire Department said in an interview.

“Two individuals were taken by Emergency Health Services to hospital,” Emino said. He confirmed that the survivors were a man and a young boy.

Amino said the small community has been hit hard by the loss.

“It strikes at everybody … and our hearts go out to the (victims) families in their time of loss, it’s a terrible tragedy,” he said.

Police said the fire is not believed to be suspicious and asked the public to stay away from the area of the home on Sunday.

In a letter posted to Facebook, Bluenose Academy in nearby Lunenburg, N.S., identified three of the victims including Kaylea Savory, a teaching assistant at the public school, sixth-grade student Harley Savory, and Grade 3 student Hendrix Savory. The third child has not been identified.

In the letter, Bluenose Academy principal Jennifer McMullin extended condolences.

“As a community we are holding Kaylea’s family and friends in our thoughts at this difficult time,” she wrote.

She said additional staff, including grief counsellors, will be at the school when students return from the long weekend on Tuesday.

