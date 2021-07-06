One Canadian killed in Miami condo collapse, three more missing

Open this photo in gallery Rescue workers continue working on a pile of debris after the partially collapsed 12-story Champlain Towers South condo was taken down with a controlled demolition on July 5, 2021 in Surfside, Fla. Saul Martinez/Getty Images

The body of a Canadian has been found at the site of a collapsed condo in southern Florida.

Global Affairs Canada says the Canadian is among the 32 dead in the collapse that occurred on June 24.

The government agency says three other Canadians are among the 113 people who remain unaccounted for.

Global Affairs Canada says it sends its condolences to the family and friends who lost a loved one in the building collapse and notes that three different Canadian families have been affected by the tragedy.

A ramped-up rescue effort at the collapsed condo building faced new threats from the weather as Tropical Storm Elsa began lashing Florida.

Local officials say search crews can work through rain, but lightning from unrelated thunderstorms have forced them to pause at times, and a garage area in the rubble has filled with water.

Canadian consular officials in Miami said they are providing direct support to the family of the deceased and to the families of the unaccounted individuals.

Global Affairs Canada said it will also continue to liaise with local authorities in case they have any updates to provide.

– With files from The Associated Press.

