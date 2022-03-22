Ontario Provincial Police say a 57-year-old man has died after a single-engine plane crash near Brantford Municipal Airport.

OPP say they were called to an open field east of the airport Monday night.

They say a man was taken to hospital and pronounced dead.

He has now been identified as John Bacon of Hamilton.

Police say the Transportation Safety Board of Canada is investigating.

No other details have been released.

