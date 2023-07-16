Quebec provincial police say one person has died and another critically injured after they were thrown from a sightseeing gondola at the popular Mont-Tremblant resort.

Police say the crash occurred shortly before noon after a piece of construction equipment struck the gondola at the mountain resort around 105 kilometres northwest of Montreal.

Police said in an e-mail that the other passenger has been transferred to a Montreal-area hospital and their life remains in danger.

Investigators from the major crimes division have been dispatched to the scene.

The Tremblant Resort Association declined to comment on the incident, saying the situation was evolving.

It said in a post on Facebook that activities at the mountain had been suspended after the incident.