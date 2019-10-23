 Skip to main content

One dead, another in hospital after house explosion in western Manitoba

BRANDON, Man.
The Canadian Press
A woman is dead and a man is in hospital after an explosion ripped through a home in Brandon, Man.

Police say the body of the 63-year old woman was found in debris following the Tuesday evening blast on the city’s east side.

The 63-year-old man was airlifted to Winnipeg’s Health Sciences Centre, where he is listed in critical condition.

An investigation continues into the cause of the explosion, but police say there was a strong smell of natural gas in the area when emergency crews arrived around 8 p.m.

Photos of the scene appear to show the front of the single-storey home blown out and partially collapsed.

Some nearby homes were briefly evacuated as a precaution.

