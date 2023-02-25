Toronto Fire Services says one person has died in a fire at a residential high-rise building in the city’s east end.

Captain Dan Vieira says four other people have been taken to hospital as a result of the fire, two in critical condition and two with non-life-threatening injuries.

Vieira says the fire was reported shortly before 3:30 p.m. on Saturday and has been put out.

He could not confirm how many of the 13-storey building’s residents have been displaced, saying crews remained on-scene assessing the situation.

Vieira says an investigation into the cause of the fire will begin shortly.

The deceased has not been identified, and Vieira could not confirm whether they were a resident of the building.