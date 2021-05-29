One dead, four taken to hospital in Mississauga shooting, police say

Open this photo in gallery Peel Regional Police work the scene around a home in Brampton on Nov. 7, 2019. The police are investigating a shooting in Mississauga that took place around 7 p.m. on May 29, 2021. Cole Burston/The Canadian Press

Police say one person has died and four others are injured after a shooting west of Toronto on Saturday evening.

Peel Regional Police say the incident happened at about 7:15 p.m. in Mississauga, Ont.

They say one victim died at the scene, while the other four were taken to hospital in various conditions.

The homicide bureau is investigating.

Police say they don’t have any suspect information to share.

They’re asking anyone with information to come forward.

