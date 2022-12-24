RCMP say the crash happened Saturday on Highway 44 just north of Westlock at the intersection with Township Road 602.Graeme Roy/The Canadian Press

The driver of a pickup truck has died in a collision with a van northwest of Edmonton where police say road conditions likely played a role.

RCMP say the crash happened Saturday on Highway 44 just north of Westlock at the intersection with Township Road 602.

A woman who was the lone occupant of the truck was pronounced dead at the scene.

The van, meanwhile, was carrying two adults and four children who police say were taken to hospitals in Westlock and Edmonton with what were reported to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the preliminary investigation suggests road conditions were a contributor to the fatal crash.

They note that conditions are icy with changing temperatures that are impacting surface conditions.