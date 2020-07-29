One dead, one found alive after fishing boat goes missing off Newfoundland’s west coast

A fisherman was found dead today after his fishing boat failed to return to a community on Newfoundland’s west coast.

The Canadian Coast Guard says another man aboard the fishing vessel was found alive this morning.

The two men were aboard a six-metre open boat that was due back at Sally’s Cove near Gros Morne National Park by 2 p.m. Tuesday.

One man was found alive by a Coast Guard lifeboat at 10:30 a.m. and taken to hospital.

The Coast Guard says the other man’s body was found shortly afterwards.

Coast Guard vessels, a Cormorant helicopter and a Hercules aircraft participated in the search.

