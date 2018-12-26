One dead, one injured in single-vehicle crash in Morristown, N.S.

A 32-year-old man is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Nova Scotia on Boxing Day.
Police say it happened just after 6 p.m. Wednesday on Aylesford Road in Morristown in the Annapolis Valley region.
The driver, from nearby Waterville, was pronounced dead at the scene, and a female passenger suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
RCMP say a collision analyst has been called in to help with the investigation, and the road has been closed for an undetermined time.
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.
We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:
Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.
Read our community guidelines here
Discussion loading ...
Read most recent letters to the editor.