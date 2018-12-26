 Skip to main content

One dead, one injured in single-vehicle crash in Morristown, N.S.

One dead, one injured in single-vehicle crash in Morristown, N.S.

Morristown, N.S.
The Canadian Press
A 32-year-old man is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Nova Scotia on Boxing Day.

Police say it happened just after 6 p.m. Wednesday on Aylesford Road in Morristown in the Annapolis Valley region.

The driver, from nearby Waterville, was pronounced dead at the scene, and a female passenger suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

RCMP say a collision analyst has been called in to help with the investigation, and the road has been closed for an undetermined time.

