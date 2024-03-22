Quebec provincial police say one man is dead and another badly injured after a brawl at a strip club in Terrebonne, Que., just north of Montreal.

Police say the fight occurred about 2:30 a.m. and no one has been arrested.

Investigators are looking to speak with the many people police said were involved in or witnessed the fight at the O’Gascon Gentlemen Club.

Many people fled the scene and provincial police, who are working with local police on the investigation, hope those individuals will contact them.

Provincial police say anonymity will be respected if requested by witnesses.

Police have not released the identity of the victims.