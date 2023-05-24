Police say one man is dead and another was sent to hospital after an early morning double shooting just north of Toronto.

York Regional Police say officers responded around 3:50 a.m. to a shooting at an industrial plaza on Creditstone Road near Highway 7 in Vaughan, Ont.

Police say officers found two men with gunshot wounds.

They say one man died at the scene and the other was sent to hospital.

Police say several people were thought to be in the area at the time of the shooting.

They did not immediately provide any suspect information.