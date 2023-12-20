Skip to main content
Kitchener, ont.
The Canadian Press

One person is dead and six others were sent to hospital due to a carbon monoxide leak in Kitchener, Ont.

Police say they were called to a home just after 7:30 a.m. Tuesday on reports of a gas leak.

They say officers found several people suffering from what was determined to be carbon monoxide poisoning.

Police say one of them, a 25-year-old man, was taken to hospital, where he died. Six others were taken to hospital for treatment.

Investigators say the source of the carbon monoxide was a vehicle left running in the garage of the home.

They say the incident is not considered suspicious,

Report an error

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

Follow topics related to this article:

Check Following for new articles

Interact with The Globe