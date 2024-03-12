Skip to main content
Mississauga, ont.
The Canadian Press

One person is dead following a house fire in Mississauga on Tuesday morning that left three more people injured.

Peel Regional Paramedic Services say they responded to the scene around 3:15 a.m. on Bromsgrove Road near Winston Churchill Boulevard.

Upon arrival, paramedics transported two patients whose vital signs were absent to hospital, where one was later pronounced dead.

A third patient was taken to hospital in serious, life-threatening condition, while a fourth sustained minor injuries.

Paramedics say the patients include two adult males and two adult females.

A paramedic was also transferred to hospital to be assessed for smoke inhalation.

