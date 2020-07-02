One dead, two hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after late-night shooting in Halifax

One person is dead and two have life-threatening wounds after a late-night shooting in Halifax on Canada Day.

Regional police say they responded to a call on Cork Street in the city’s west end at 10:43 p.m. after a report of gunshots.

A news release says officers arrived on the scene and found the body of a deceased man inside a residence.

Police say they didn’t initially state publicly that the man was dead because of “circumstances and the ongoing investigation.”

Investigators say another man was found with gunshot injuries outside the home, and a woman was found inside the home with injuries.

The two injured victims were transported to hospital with what police describe as life-threatening injuries.

Police say the people involved in the incident knew one another.

