Police say one person has died and two others are injured following a shooting near a tourist attraction in Niagara Falls, Ont.

Niagara Region police say they were called around 12:30 a.m. Friday to an area near the Great Canadian Midway in Clifton Hill.

They say one victim died at the scene while two others – including one in critical condition – were taken to hospital.

Police say a blue Ford pickup truck was seen driving away at high speed.

They say the truck has dark tinted widows and visible damage, and is missing a door handle and its front licence plate.

Investigators say there doesn’t appear to be a threat to public safety at this time.

