One dead, two in police custody following incident at Halifax Shopping Centre

Police in Halifax say the death of a male youth who was found injured in a parking lot Monday afternoon is being investigated as a homicide.

Officers were called to the Halifax Shopping Centre shortly after 5 p.m. where they found the injured boy.

He was rushed to hospital where he later died.

About 20 minutes later, police arrested two suspects on a Halifax Transit bus near North St.

Few details have been released, and police say the investigation is in the early stages.

Anyone with information about the incident or video from the area during that time is asked to contact police.