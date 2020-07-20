One dead, two injured in civilian helicopter crash at Thorburn Lake, N.L.

The RCMP say one person is dead and two are injured following a helicopter crash near Thorburn Lake in Newfoundland and Labrador.

RCMP spokeswoman Glenda Power said police received a call reporting the crash this afternoon in the area about 200 kilometres northwest of St. John’s.

She says the civilian helicopter had three occupants aboard and one of them was declared dead at the scene when emergency services arrived.

The Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre in Halifax deployed a CH-149 Cormorant helicopter to the crash site and said two people were rescued and transported for medical care.

Power says she believes the aircraft crashed into the lake, adding that information is still unconfirmed by rescuers on the ground.

She says the family of the deceased person has been notified.