One dead, two injured in Montreal-area house fire

A man is dead and two other people were injured in a house fire early Friday in the Town of Mount Royal, an on-island suburb of Montreal.

The victim, 67, died in hospital.

Two women in the home – ages 37 and 62 – sustained injuries but authorities say their lives are not in danger.

Montreal police say the blaze broke out about 2:35 a.m. on Lethbridge Avenue.

The Montreal fire department contacted police because they were unable to determine exactly how the fire started.

Const. Jean-Pierre Brabant says arson squad investigators will head to the scene today.

