 Skip to main content

Canada One inmate dead, one in hospital after string of suspected drug overdoses at Ontario correctional facility

Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

One inmate dead, one in hospital after string of suspected drug overdoses at Ontario correctional facility

MILTON, Ont.
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Police say one inmate is dead and another remains in hospital after a string of suspected drug overdoses at a correctional facility in Milton, Ont.

Halton regional police say six male inmates were taken to hospital after the incident Tuesday evening at the Maplehurst Correctional Complex.

Police say one of the men died, one has been admitted for further treatment and the other four have been returned to Maplehurst.

Story continues below advertisement

Police aren’t saying what type of drug was involved, how it was used or how the inmates acquired it.

They say all six men were found in the same cell block.

The coroner’s office and prison staff are assisting police with the investigation.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter