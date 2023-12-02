Toronto police say one male is dead and another is injured after a car was found in Lake Ontario this morning.

Investigators say the submerged vehicle was reported to police at around 3:40 a.m. near the Polson Pier Skyline Viewpoint, located about five kilometres southeast of the city’s downtown core.

One male occupant of the car was pronounced dead at the scene.

A second male was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say officers with Traffic Services have taken over the ongoing investigation.

More information is expected to be released in the coming days.