One man dead after vehicle falls into Toronto harbour on Thursday night

The Canadian Press

Toronto police say one man is dead after a car went into Lake Ontario on Thursday night.

Officers say they were called to the east end of the city’s harbour around 10:15 p.m. with reports that a vehicle had driven into the lake and sunk.

Toronto fire officials say a bystander jumped into the water in an attempt to mount a rescue, but was unsuccessful.

Police say they removed a man’s body, as well as the car, from the lake on Friday morning.

Officers say they are still investigating to determine how the car ended up in the water.

