The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team says a shooting at a home in Abbotsford, B.C., has left one person dead.

IHIT says officers from the Abbotsford Police Department were called to a home after a report of a shooting and found one man dead.

It says two suspects were also arrested at the scene.

Police say officers have found evidence suggesting the house was being used as a drug lab.

IHIT says it was deployed and is working to identify the victim, who is not believed to be associated with the residence.

It says the shooting appears to be an isolated incident and associated with the drug trade, but asks anyone with information to contact police.

“We believe this is an isolated incident and there is no ongoing risk to the public,” Sgt. Timothy Pierotti said in a news release. “IHIT will be working with the BC RCMP Clandestine Lab Enforcement and Response unit to make sure the residence is safely processed and no longer a risk to the neighbourhood.”